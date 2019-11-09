PALESTINE, Texas — After a multi-hour closed-door session on Monday night, the Palestine City Council made the call: The Palestine Athletic Complex is closed effective immediately.

City Manager Leslie Cloer says the closure comes after a lawsuit against the city alleged complex has multiple violations of Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

The city does not dispute the allegations. Cloer says the violations are too costly to address at this time.

"It's a large volume of issues that would be a high cost to the city, that at this point in time, we can't actually stomach or afford the total cost of repairs needed to bring the entire complex into ADA compliance," Cloer said.

Youth softball, baseball, and football programs were set to take place at the Palestine Athletic Complex this fall.

"All we can do is apologize," Cloer said. "We know that they had hopes, I know that we have expenses that have already been incurred for these leagues this fall. But right now, our hands are tied."

Cloer says the programs are working to find other solutions.

“We're in the process of refunding money to the groups that were scheduled to play this fall," Cloer said. "We are working to coordinate with their administrators and their team managers for alternate opportunities."

Cloer adds there are no fundraisers for the complex connected to the city at this time.

There will be additional community meetings on this issue with time and date to be announced.