City of Whitehouse to declare February 7 'Patrick Mahomes Day'

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Patrick Mahomes has gone from small-town high school quarterback to international household name.
Mahomes and his brand are quickly becoming an American icon. He will play in his second straight Super Bowl at only 25-years-old. Yet, despite all the success, Mahomes still represents the East Texas values he was raised with.
The Whitehouse native represents himself and his family in such a positive light every single time he is on camera. Classy on and off the football field.
In celebration of all his accomplishments, Whitehouse Mayor James Wanley has declared February 7 as "Patrick Mahomes Day".
