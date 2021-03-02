City of Whitehouse to declare February 7 'Patrick Mahomes Day'

The hometown quarterback will be honored by the City of Whitehouse with "Patrick Mahomes Day".

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Patrick Mahomes has gone from small-town high school quarterback to international household name.

Mahomes and his brand are quickly becoming an American icon. He will play in his second straight Super Bowl at only 25-years-old. Yet, despite all the success, Mahomes still represents the East Texas values he was raised with.

The Whitehouse native represents himself and his family in such a positive light every single time he is on camera. Classy on and off the football field.