Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was taken out of the game in the second half with a concussion.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cleveland Browns were unable to complete a late comeback against Kansas City and lost in the AFC Divisional Round 22-17.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was taken out of the game in the second half with a concussion.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for over 200 yards, a touchdown and an interception.