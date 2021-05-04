Clint Fuller to be the next head football coach at Kilgore High School

KILGORE, Texas — Earlier this offseason, Kilgore High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Mike Wood announced he would now focus solely on his Athletic Director duties.
That set off a statewide search for the next coach of one of the most tradition-rich programs in all of East Texas, and late Monday night it was announced that Pleasant Grove Defensive Coordinator Clint Fuller would fill that role.
While on Josh Gibson's staff, Fuller helped lead the Hawks to one of the best defenses in the state. He will be tasked to helping a proud program return to its glory days.