CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Kilgore's Clint Fuller

The Kilgore Bulldogs started district play in the win column, earning head coach Clint Fuller CBS19 Coach of the Week

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs got off to an 18-0 lead by the half of their district home opener against Palestine, eventually beating the Wildcats, 32-0.

Isaiah Ross carried the ball 13 times for 211 yards and two touchdowns while P.J. Wiley caught three passes for 104 yards and a TD, bringing Kilgore's win streak the three games.

This is the same Kilgore team that started the season 0-2 after falling to Carthage and Gilmer at their respective stadiums. A matchup Bulldogs head coach Clint Fuller welcomed.

“We're a big believer in iron sharpens iron," Fuller said. "So with our non-district schedule, it's all about preparing us for district play. We have been playing in one of the toughest districts in the state, so we don't want to get in the district and not be ready.”

With the win over Palestine, the Bulldogs are in the win column to begin district, disregarding that 0-2 pre-district start.

“They understand how to deal with adversity," Fuller said. "They're very, very persistent and they know how to persevere. Starting off 0-2 can really make you go into a downward spiral in a hurry, but for our kids it never fazes them for one second. Our focus is always on growth and getting better and improvement and we put our head down and continue to work. We've taken off as a football team over the last three weeks.”