NACOGDOCHES - What can’t Cody Williams do? He is currently a two sport athlete (football and baseball) at Stephen F. Austin University, and a biology pre-med major. He also maintains a 3.67 G.P.A. in the classroom.

“It all starts with time management,” stated Williams. “There’s no time to sit back and do nothing. You always have to plan accordingly and be dedicated to what you love.”

The SFA sophomore’s aspirations include attending medical school after graduation, and pursuing a career as an anesthesiologist. But he knows in order to get there, he must make sacrifices along the way.

“If you want to be great at something, you always have to give something,” Williams explained. This time of year, Cody has to juggle baseball, spring football, and his labs for biology.

“I’ve never been part of an athlete who’s been able to hold this type of schedule and not break,” stated Jeremy Moses, Cody’s football coach. “He has done tremendous with all things he’s done this spring, and it’s just a true testament to his character. He’s self-motivated and willing to put in the work and sacrifice to get it done.”

Part of what motivates Cody is changing the stigma that comes with being a collegiate athlete. “I just go out there and try to defy what everybody stereotypes as the dumb jock,” stated Williams.

Cody draws inspiration from another former SFA football player, Marlon Walls, who was quite the scholar athlete himself. “He inspired me a lot, not only through his work ethic on the field, but definitely his work ethic off the field. He’s not just playing football, he inspires you to push yourself through everything that you do.”

As Cody wraps up another season, he knows the legacy he wants to leave behind. “Just a student who put his best foot forward in everything that he did. He didn’t let anybody tell him that you can’t play two sports, or you’re not good enough to play two sports…and just defying the odds.”

