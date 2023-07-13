BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are the new kids on the block: Here's what the 4 news teams said about joining the Big 12

The head coaches from BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF shared their excitement about joining the conference.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's no surprise that the Texas has been selected as the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 Conference this upcoming season before they jump ship to the SEC. And it's also no surprise, arguably, that OU is next in line to take the title before they leave the conference, too.

But the four schools joining the Big 12 this season are not to be counted out. The head coaches from BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF shared their excitement about joining the conference and told the media during the Big 12 Media Days press conference it will be tough, but the competition will be worth the watch.

Here's what each of them had to say:

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake

Sitake was cheerful when he took the stage for his first ever Big 12 Media Days, expressing "this is so much fun."

The Cougars' head coach who is coming from the independent sector said he was even getting some pointers from his quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has attended media days before.

"This has been a great dream for me, so please don't wake me up. I'm enjoying it. We're in the Big 12 now, and I am excited for everyone to get to meet our fan base and see how they've been a strength for us and our program and definitely a strength for me as a head coach," he said about joining the conference.

Sitake was asked about being competitive on the field and is it fair to expect the four newcomers, himself included, to compete for the conference titles those first couple seasons, or will it take a few years.

"Well, I mean, I'm looking at the last six teams I played for championships here in the last three years, and there's a lot of parity there. I'm hoping that our team can add to that," he answered. "Everyone wants to win, and my goal is to get us to perform at our best 12 times. If we do it the way that I hope, I think that will earn us more opportunities to play on the field again."

He said so far the biggest adjustment for his staff has been the uptick in recruiting and also finding players who aligned with their faith-based institution.

Sitake said he's excited to play Big 12 games on their home field in Provo, Utah.

"I hope it becomes an advantage for us and continues to bean advantage, but when you have fans that love their teams, it's going to be difficult to go into those stadiums and come out with a victory," he said. That's why college football is so exciting. We get to experience it and have the advantage at home, but then goon the road and feel a different type of environment."

Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield

"First of all, I want to thank the Big 12 for inviting University of Cincinnati football into their conference. We're very excited at Cincinnati to be joining what's such a great conference. Our players, our fans, our alumni, everybody associated with, we can't wait for this thing to get started," said Satterfield when he sat down at the podium for Big 12 Media Days.

The Bearcats added 21 transfers in the offseason, and Satterfield was asked about what he foresees his team's challenges will be with all the new faces.

"We brought several [players] in this January and then obviously the rest this summer. The guys that come in this summer have some catching up to do. They've done a good job with that in the month of June to get acclimated to how we work in the weight room, how we do our things, and then also what we do offensively and defensively in the kicking game," Satterfield said.

"I like our mix of players that we've brought in. I feel like most all the guys that we've brought in will help us this year, will play, that will, if not start, they'll have extensive roles through our football team at a lot of different positions. You don't normally like to have that many come through the portal, but in the transition we had a lot of players leave, and so you have to be able to fill those needs to be competitive."

Satterfield said he's just excited to kick off their season against OU in Cincinnati, where he considers is the best atmosphere in college football and tough for competitors to play.

And on the doubts that the four new teams aren't going to bring any competition to the conference, Satterfield had this to say:

"I think all four schools are outstanding football programs. I do think all four schools will be competitive in this league. I think one of the great things about this conference is the parity from top to bottom. From the teams that are last year, some of the teams that were at the bottom could beat the teams that are at the top. You've just got to show up and play on that particular day."

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen

Holgorsen's story is slightly different than the other three teams' head coaches coming into the conference. He had coached in the Big 12 for 17 years before leaving for Houston and spending the last four years in the American Conference.

"Well, it's exciting to be the new guy again," Holgorsen said after he was introduced. "You can tell that I'm one of the new guys when I've got to follow up the national Coach of the Year here with TCU and the run that they made last year. But we're personally excited to be back. This is a special deal."

When asked about playing Kansas and Texas Tech in non-conference games last season and how that may be a barometer of how prepared his team is to play a Big 12 schedule week-to-week, he answered every year and every team is different.

Holgorsen said this is now the deepest conference and acknowledged there is work to do.

'There's just so much parity in this league. Without getting too much into it, there used to be a few lay-ups back in the day. There aren't any lay-ups. There's just the parity is good, the coaching is unbelievable, the facilities are spectacular, the support is unbelievable," Holgorsen said.

"I'm so excited to be back in the league, and the University of Houston is excited to be a part of it. Just couldn't be more thrilled with the situation that we're in currently. A lot of work to be done. A lot of work ahead of us. We understand that. We're excited about it."



UCF head coach Gus Malzahn

"This is a huge moment for our program, to be a part of the Big 12. A lot of excitement," Malzahn said when he was introduced.

When asked about what he anticipates the biggest challenges to be at the Power Five level as his program moves into the Big 12, he answered:

"As far as challenging, the great thing, we've had over a year, almost a year and a half to get prepared for this moment, and talking about having quality depth when you move up conferences and leagues, and specifically on the O-line and D-line. We've worked extremely hard, and I really feel like today, going into fall camp, that we do have quality depth on both lines of scrimmage, and that was really by design, and we really feel good about that."

Malzahn said six players on both sides of the football are returning for the Knights, including the team's kicker and punter. The Knights also brought in 18 transfers, most of whom weren't starters on their previous team, but "quite a few of them were impact players," said Malzahn.

Overall, Malzahn said he's excited to show what his team can do and he's " just blessed to be here."