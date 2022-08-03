AT&T Stadium, Big 12 Conference extend championship game agreement

AT&T Stadium has hosted the past seven championship games, and it'll continue to be held in Jerry World.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Big 12 Conference and Dallas Cowboys announced Wednesday they had agreed to an extension to host the conference's championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The agreed extension will last through the 2025 season, officials announced. The Big 12 Conference has held its previous seven championship games at AT&T Stadium, dating back to 2009.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys for another two years, and to continue holding our football championship in one of the world's finest stadiums," Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said. "The climate-controlled environment along with nearby hotels and the Texas Live! entertainment district provide our guests a best-in-class football experience."

The Big 12 Conference did not play a championship game from 2010 to 2017. The last Big 12 Conference championship game to not be held at AT&T Stadium was the 2008 matchup between Missouri and Oklahoma, which was held in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

"We have had an incredible partnership with the Big 12 Conference, so we are excited for the opportunity to host their football championship through 2025," Stephen Jones, chief operating officer of the Dallas Cowboys said. "There has been a lot of change in college sports, but one thing will always remain, and that is, the atmosphere of college football when the conference championship is on the line...we are grateful to play a part in that experience for players and fans alike."

Big 12 Conference officials said, with exception to the 2020 season where COVID-19 policy limited attendance, the previous six games had an average attendance of 72,199.

The 2022 Big 12 Conference championship is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.