UH vs. Baylor season-opener canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

Baylor and Houston were supposed to face off to start the season after Memphis had to cancel on the Coogs. And now Baylor is out, too.

HOUSTON — Last weekend, the University of Houston announced they'd play the Baylor Bears in the season opener after the Coogs' game against Memphis was canceled. Well, now apparently even the Baylor game is off.

According to a release sent out by the University of Houston, Baylor contacted them to let them know that the game was being canceled because of COVID-19

“Baylor contacted us Friday afternoon and determined that Saturday’s game could not be played due to COVID-related issues,” UH Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “We’re extremely disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. They all have consistently done the right thing and worked tirelessly to be prepared for this game. We appreciate their dedication to adhering to not only the American’s testing protocols, but the Big 12’s as well. With our student-athletes’ commitment to doing the right thing, we remain ready to play.”

Statement from Dana Holgorsen, via @UHCougars “Our team has been and remains ready to play. I’m extremely proud of our kids, coaches and staff for working hard to meet both conferences’ testing protocols to compete this Saturday. We’ll be ready to play when the time comes.” — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) September 18, 2020

That means we'll have to wait another week for University of Houston football. Their game against North Texas at TDECU is scheduled for 6 p.m. next Saturday, September 26.