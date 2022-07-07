A Texas RB's championship rings (sorry, not from Texas) are getting sold by the 'Pawn Stars'

The rings were sold to Gold & Silver Pawn Shop – home of the TV show "Pawn Stars" – and are now listed on their website for $60,000.

LAS VEGAS — Want a three-ring set from the 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide national championship run?

Well, it's going to cost you.

The rings of former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson, who transferred to Texas in 2021, were sold to Gold & Silver Pawn Shop – home of the TV show "Pawn Stars" – for $40,000. The rings were not sold by Robinson, but rather a man reportedly named John.

It is unclear how John came into the possession of Robinson's rings. NCAA athletes have not been able to profit from their name, image and likeness until its interim NIL policy went into effect in July of 2021.

John was seeking $53,000 for the ring set, but settled on $40,000. You can watch the negotiation between John and Rick Harrison on the show here:

Robinson's name and number are inscribed on the rings. He was not on the active roster in 2020 after opting out due to COVID-19 concerns.

Robinson transferred to Texas in 2021, reuniting with Steve Sarkisian, who was the offensive coordinator during Alabama's 2020 title run.

Robinson appeared in eight games as a freshman at Alabama, while playing in 11 games for the Texas Longhorns in 2021. For Texas, Robinson rushed for 322 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries.

The championship ring set is listed on Gold & Silver Pawn Shop's website for $60,000.