Nelly to perform at halftime of 2023 Big 12 Football Championship game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Three-time Grammy award-winning artist Nelly will perform a halftime show at the 2023 Big 12 Football Championship Game, conference officials announced Wednesday.

Nelly will be joined by the marching bands of both participating teams, and additional entertainment and fan experience enhancements for the Football Championship game will be announced at a later date, the conference said in a release.

“We are thrilled to announce Nelly will be joining our school’s marching bands to perform at the first-ever Big 12 Football Championship halftime show,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Big 12 is committed to living at the intersection of sports and culture and introducing Championship enhancements that are best in class.”

Nelly has performed many halftime shows at sporting events, including Super Bowl XXXV, Super Bowl XXXVIII, and the 2022 NFL Divisional Playoff matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tickets for the game went on sale on Aug. 12. and are available across nine price levels ranging from $99-$350. You can purchase tickets here.

The 2023 Big 12 Championship game will be played at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium. The game will be aired on WFAA.