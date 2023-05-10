This is about to be a massive sports weekend in Texas

DALLAS — Sports fans in Dallas-Fort Worth are about to hit a jackpot.
There's a Texas-sized slate coming to the Lone Star State this weekend, setting up a jam-packed schedule:
- Red River Rivalry: Texas and Oklahoma square off in their 119th meeting, and College GameDay is coming to town. This game will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT from the Cotton Bowl. The game will air on WFAA.
- Tide to Texas?: Alabama and Texas A&M go toe-to-toe at Kyle Field in College Station. This game kicks off at 2:30 p.m.
- Rangers in ALDS: Texas takes on top-seeded Baltimore Orioles Saturday afternoon in Game 1. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 12:03 CT. Here is a look at the full schedule of the series.
- Cowboys-49ers: Dallas heads out to the West Coast to take on arguably the NFC's "team to beat" in San Francisco. The Cowboys are coming off a 38-3 shellacking of the New England Patriots, improving the 'Boys to a 3-1 record. The Niners come in undefeated (4-0) scoring 31.3 points per game, third-best in the NFL. Dallas is slightly behind in that category (31.0).
- FC Dallas playoff picture: The Toros continue to fight for their playoff spot in a Saturday matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes, who currently sit one spot above them in the Western Conference standings. Kickoff for Saturday's match at Toyota Stadium is scheduled for 7:39 p.m., with coverage from MLS Season Pass beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The loaded sports schedule this weekend also comes with the NBA and NHL season premieres on the horizon. The Mavs begin the 2023-24 season on the road against the San Antonio Spurs and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama on Oct. 25. The Stars, on the other hand, open the season at home in the American Airlines Center against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 12.
