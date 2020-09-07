Report: Big Ten to announce conference-only 2020 football season

According to Nicole Auerbach The Athletic, the Big Ten is preparing to announce that it will play a conference-only schedule for its 2020 football season.

If the 2020 college football season happens, it's going to look very different -- at least in the Midwest.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the Big Ten is set to announce that it will play a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, eliminating each of its 14 teams' three non-conference games. No word yet on whether the league will replace those games with additional conference matchups or simply move to a nine-game slate for each team.

The Big Ten's impending announcement comes amid concerns regarding how the 2020 college football season will be played amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On Wednesday night, Ohio State paused its on-campus workouts after a number of student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Such an announcement from the Big Ten -- one of the most powerful conferences in college athletics -- could have a significant impact on the rest of the college football world. For example, Ohio State was scheduled to face Oregon on Sept. 12 in one of the season's most highly anticipated out-of-conference matchups, while smaller schools from conferences like the Mid-American Conference may now miss out on the sizeable paydays they were set to receive by playing Big Ten opponents.