SFA cancels two homecoming events due to burn ban

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University has canceled this year's homecoming bonfire and the following fireworks show due to the burn ban in the city and county of Nacogdoches.

The school made an announcement on their Facebook page on Monday. SFA said that they are still moving forward with the other homecoming activities, including the homecoming concert featuring country artist Tracy Byrd.

In place of the fireworks, the school will be holding a 100-piece drone show through Sky Elements, a well-known drone company that puts on light shows for numerous events.