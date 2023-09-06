Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was born in Tyler, named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week

According to the announcement, his performance is one of the best single-game performances by a Colorado signal caller.

TYLER, Texas — A University of Colorado quarterback with East Texas ties has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the first week of the college football season.

Shedeur Sanders, who was born in Tyler and is the son of former professional football player Deion Sanders, was announced as the winner on Wednesday.

Sanders was 38-for-47 for a school record 510 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-42 victory at #17 Texas Christian University. According to the announcement, his performance is one of the best single-game performances by a Colorado signal caller.

He set nine school records including most passing yards in a game with best completion percentage and quarterback rating for 40-plus passing attempts in University of Colorado history.