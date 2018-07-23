Josh Hader has been the subject of controversy the last several days, as a result of homophobic and racist tweets that he sent out nearly seven years ago. Those same offensive tweets resurfaced during the MLB All-Star game last Tuesday. Since, the Brewers All-Star pitcher has shown remorse for his past actions.

This is a great teaching lesson to all young athletes (and people in general). Whenever you put something online, it's there forever. It's important to encourage teenagers and young adults to use discretion and good judgment whenever posting to social media.

The commentary is a caution to all young people to be careful what they post on the internet.

