It bothers me a great deal that my friend Judge Eric Moye is being persecuted by some of you for doing his job because Shelley Luther wanted to do hers.



If you somehow don't know, and how could you possibly not, Luther is the beauty salon owner who chose to ignore the shutdown order from Dallas County of her salon, and who chose to ignore the executive order of Texas Governor Greg Abbott – because the rules that most of us are living by to fight this pandemic don't apply to her.

Now, I’m not defending Judge Moye because he's a very good friend of mine, I’m defending him because he's right.

He gave Luther every chance to simply apologize and accept the governor's order for two more days, and she chose not to.

Those who blame the judge, saying it was a political stunt to put her in jail, are ignoring the real stunt here.

Luther's GoFundMe page has raised more than half a million dollars, because it is true, there really is one born every minute. But I’m assuming she can feed her family now, and she will share her bounty with all those who can't.

No one likes the position we're in now. The virus has made it incredibly hard on almost all of us. But to excuse the actions of Luther, would create a society that I don't think any of really want to live in.

We can drive as fast as we want on the highways now, because we don't like the speed limit. We can smoke anywhere we want, because if other people get sick, it's not my problem. I can play poker in Texas, because Gov. Abbott and our Texas Supreme Court don't care what the law is anymore. It’s a free country. We can do whatever we want.

I can't for the life of me understand how fighting a virus that has killed more than 73,000 Americans has become such a political football.

But when our government leaders say they don't need to wear a mask, why should anyone else? Social distancing? Not for me. If people die, at least the Dow Jones goes up.

We’re not in this together, we never have been. And all the sweet commercials won't make it so.

Gov. Abbott and our other state leaders have proven again that the rule of law doesn't matter, and court orders can be ignored as long as you are well-to-do and white.

If Shelley Luther’s beauty salon was in South Dallas the lieutenant governor would've never paid her fine and she'd still be in jail. And not a single one of you would be blaming the judge.

