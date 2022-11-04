Coping with the death of young athletes

Following the unexpected death of Dwayne Haskins, we take a closer look at the loss of young athletes in ETX and how to cope with them.

TYLER, Texas — On Saturday, we learned of the tragically unexpected passing of Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins who was just 24 years old.

He was struck by a dump truck, attempting to cross four lanes on a busy Florida highway.

That brings us to an even bigger question, how do we cope with a loss of a star athlete, so unexpected with so much life ahead of them?

Here in East Texas, a few athletes didn't make it to see the age of 24.

“When you're young, it seems so distant and so far away from you," Gilmer head coach Alan Metzel said. "You feel invincible, and all of a sudden it's on your doorstep. You just got to kind of rally the troops and be there. I think that's as much as important as anything is just be there and be steady.”

Coach Metzel is no stranger to the feeling associated with the sudden loss of Dwayne Haskins.

In 2014, Gilmer lost one of their own. Stud receiver Desmond Pollard passed away unexpectedly in his junior season, leaving behind family, friends, teammates, and coaches.

“Once the memorials start happening and the funeral, we let down as coaches during that time, with the kids," Metzel said. "We hurt with them. I would say, potentially deeper, you know, because of what we're trying to invest into these kids and knowing what is ahead for them. With Desmond, what we were hoping for him in his future and so forth. So there's an ache there that that even resides there to this day.”

Just this past February, Alto star player Devonte Mumphrey collapsed on the basketball court, he later died.

When a loss like this happens, parents often find themselves questioning how to help their kids in the grieving process. A topic licensed therapist Jasmine Cobb sees firsthand.

“It's all about doing it together, it becomes more normalized that way," Cobb said. "Not just with words, it's going to have to be shown through action that we're actually in this together. Crying is a simple action. Again, it normalizes because, you know, with tears there's a connotation that that's a sign of weakness. It's actually a sign of strength. It's actually a sign of love.”

A sign of love where Cobb believes action can truly nurture a healthy healing environment.