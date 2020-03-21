PLANO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin met up with WFAA sports Jonah Javad on Friday to discuss a variety of relevant topics.

Irvin weighed in on the following:
 - Future of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
 - Amari Cooper's 5-year, $100 million contract extension
 - Cowboys free agency wins and losses
 - How to unite during Covid-19 pandemic

