PLANO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin met up with WFAA sports Jonah Javad on Friday to discuss a variety of relevant topics.
Irvin weighed in on the following:
- Future of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
- Amari Cooper's 5-year, $100 million contract extension
- Cowboys free agency wins and losses
- How to unite during Covid-19 pandemic
