DALLAS — With what figures to be their final pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys pick up a quarterback, selecting James Madison's Ben DiNucci with pick 231.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hinted at a possible selection of a quarterback late in this draft, as an effort to build depth behind Dak Prescott, and cultivate value on the Cowboys roster for the future.

"I'm an accurate quarterback, who when the pocket breaks down I can use my legs, use my athleticism," DiNucci said, when asked to describe his game. "I'm a guy who's gonna come in and go to work like I have for the last five years."

The selection rounds out a very promising draft for the Cowboys, in which they hit almost every key need. The only spot that was missed was safety, a position at which they signed Haha Clinton-Dix this offseason.

The full draft class looks like this:

1 (17) CeeDee Lamb | WR / Oklahoma

2 (51) Trevon Diggs | DB / Alabama

3 (82) Neville Gallimore | DT / Oklahoma

4 (123) Reggie Robinson II | CB / Tulsa

4 (146) Tyler Biadasz | C / Wisconsin

5 (179) Bradlee Anae | DE / Utah

7 (231) Ben DiNucci | QB / James Madison