WACO, Texas — Dak Prescott has a brand new weapon on offense.

Despite LSU pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson still available, the Dallas Cowboys drafted Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick. This past season, Lamb earned first-team All-American, was a Biletnikoff Award finalist and first-team All-Big 12 selection.

Lamb was one of the nation's most productive FBS receivers, catching 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. His yardage and receiving totals were both fifth-best in the nation.

At six-foot-two, 191 pounds, Lamb gives the Cowboys arguably the top big-play threat in this year's draft. He was widely expected to be a top 15 selection but was the third pass-catcher off the board after Alabama's Henry Ruggs III (No. 12 to Las Vegas Raiders) and Jerry Jeudy (No. 15 to Denver Broncos).

With Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and now Lamb, Prescott has a dynamic receiver corps that can threaten every level of the field and take it to the house on any play. In Mike McCarthy's first year as head coach, the Cowboys could deploy one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL in 2020.

