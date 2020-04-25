DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys selected another cornerback with their fourth-round pick, taking Reggie Robinson II out of Tulsa. Rated by some as one of the top 100 players in this draft, Robinson is a big, strong corner who had a third or fourth-round grade.

The Cowboys lost cornerback Byron Jones in free agency, as he became (briefly) the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. The selection of Robinson II marks the Cowboys second cornerback of this draft, as they attempt to replace Jones.

Robinson is a local product. He played his high school football at Cleburne High School, before attending Tulsa. He was an all-district selection as a junior and senior for Cleburne.

At Tulsa, he was first team All-AAC as a senior.

This pick comes after a banner start to the NFL Draft for the Cowboys. Their first-round selection of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb rounds out an offense that figures to be extremely potent, as Lamb was arguably the top-rated receiver in this draft class.

Then in the second round, Dallas began the process of addressing the need need at cornerback, selecting Alabama's Trevon Diggs. And in the third round, Dallas addressed another need, selecting Neville Gallimore out of Oklahoma.

Each of their first three draft picks was predicted to go earlier in the draft than they did. Lamb was pegged as the no. 6 player in the class, and Dallas got him at 17. Some services had Diggs as high as 31 in this draft class, and Dallas got him at 51. And Gallimore, who some services had as high as 51, was a player the Cowboys considered when they made the Diggs pick. Somehow, he was still around when they selected at 82.

"We're living right," owner Jerry Jones said Friday night, about the dream start to the 2020 draft.

