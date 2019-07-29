OXNARD, Calif. — Today we kick off our Dallas Cowboys Training Camp coverage. All the talk around camp is about a guy that's not at camp. Two-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott is still a no-show due to a contract dispute. The movie Jerry Mcguire becoming all too real for the Cowboys. Elliott saying "say it with me Jerry!! Show me the money!"

Rumors started swirling after Elliott was not aboard the team's flight to Oxnard. Then on day one of practice, Elliott still absent. So, clearly, we officially have a contract dispute on our hands. Since being the number four pick by Dallas in the 2016 NFL Draft, as Elliott goes, so does the Cowboys offense; but, at this point, his teammates aren't worried about him being absent and believe he will be with the team eventually.

If Elliott's holdout does turn into a Le'Veon Bell situation that we saw with the Steelers last season, it would certainly be a huge loss for the Cowboys, but, you already know that! Elliott's career stats including playoff games prove that he is an elite talent. He's rushed for nearly 4,500 yards and has 36 total touchdowns in just three seasons. Moving forward don't expect to hear much until a deal is done. Team owner Jerry Jones was adamant they will not be disclosing any contract discussions.