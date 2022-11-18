Cushing varsity football makes history in first-ever playoff game

“To know that we can kind of like give back to the older generations by getting that first playoff win, or the kind of like boosts my confidence on the field”

CUSHING, Texas — The Cushing High School football team made history on Nov. 11 by winning its first ever playoff game in the team’s history defeating the Colmesneil Bulldogs 27-26.

Josh Moore, who is the head coach and athletic director, says the game was won within seconds in the 4th quarter.

“At the end, they made the big play, and it came down to a two-point conversion, we were ahead 27-26 with 20 seconds left and numerous timeouts called,” said Moore. “…we were all just trying to figure out what they were gonna do what how we were gonna line up how they're gonna line up and we stopped them at the one-yard line and it was static after that.”

After many years of falling short in the playoffs, each player that night was proud to be a Bearkat.

“It feels good after the past couple of years of losing the first round of the playoffs didn't feel too good,” said Brayden Mobley, offensive linemen/interior defensive line. “Felt good to finally get one.”

Eddie Davis, who is the running back and outside linebacker, says Friday’s victory was also a dedication to past teams who’ve never got the chance to experience the history-making win.

“To know that we can kind of like give back to the older generations by getting that first playoff win, or the kind of like boosts my confidence on the field,” Davis said.

Last Friday’s win also brought back memories for former players who played for Cushing in 1963, which is the year the team won its first district championship.

“We were a pretty aggressive bunch of boys then, we were really mean and football was way different then versus what it is now,” said Buck Smelley, former Cushing football player.

Buck Smelley and David Dawson now have sons and grandchildren that play and coach for the varsity football team and have been cheering them on all season.

“I've been watching sports out here for several years now,” Davis said. “We’re just so proud of the kids giving 100% all the way no matter what the situation was.”

This Friday, the Bearkats look to take on the undefeated Mart Panthers, the number one team in Texas Division 2A-2. Coaches and players say their plan going into Friday’s game is to play with the same confidence they’ve had all season.

“They’re gonna think about what they are ranked in the state compared to us or what kind of athletes they have,” Mobley said. “We're just gonna go in there and play like we always do leave all out on the everything on the field.”