East Texan, Dallas Cowboys newcomer DeMarvion Overshown amped at training camp in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. — DeMarvion Overshown is ready to prove himself a worthy third-round draft pick for the Dallas Cowboys during the team's annual training camp in Oxnard, California.

Overshown, an Arp native and former University of Texas standout, says he was surprised when he heard "America's Team" call his name.

"If it was a different team, it would have been a little different of a response," Overshown said.

Overshown has manifested this moment since the third grade, according to a CBS News Texas report.

"I want to retire here," he said. "I'm just getting started. I'm going to keep chasing the next dream."