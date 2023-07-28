x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

East Texan, Dallas Cowboys newcomer DeMarvion Overshown amped at training camp in Oxnard

The Arp native has manifested this moment since the third grade, according to a CBS News Texas report.

More Videos

OXNARD, Calif. — DeMarvion Overshown is ready to prove himself a worthy third-round draft pick for the Dallas Cowboys during the team's annual training camp in Oxnard, California.

Overshown, an Arp native and former University of Texas standout, says he was surprised when he heard "America's Team" call his name.

 "If it was a different team, it would have been a little different of a response," Overshown said. 

Overshown has manifested this moment since the third grade, according to a CBS News Texas report

"I want to retire here," he said. "I'm just getting started. I'm going to keep chasing the next dream."

The Cowboys first preseason game is set for Saturday, Aug. 12, against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Related Articles

More Videos

Before You Leave, Check This Out