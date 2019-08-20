DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are set to announce a contract extension for linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday, sources tell WFAA.

The team announced they will hold a 4:30 p.m. news conference to make the announcement.

The extension for Smith comes as two of the team's biggest names try to negotiate new deals.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has been in talks with the Cowboys even while he plays in the preseason, and running back Ezekiel Elliott has been a holdout for the team so far this year.

Smith is entering his third year with the Cowboys.

Last season, he had 82 tackles and four sacks in sixteen starts with Dallas.

The 6-foot-5-inch linebacker was a second round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL draft.

