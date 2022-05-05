The WNBA's 26th season is here: Dallas Wings opening day is this Saturday against the Atlanta Dream

The Wings open their season against the Atlanta Dream Saturday at 7 p.m. CT, at the College Park Center in Arlington.

DALLAS — The WNBA regular 26th season tips off Friday, May 6, and DFW’s own Dallas Wings will host their first game on Saturday, May 7.

The WNBA season also opens with several intriguing storylines, including the potential retirement of All-Stars Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, the return of Becky Hammon as a coach and the absence of Brittney Griner.

The Wings are bringing back key standouts from its squad – Olympic Gold medalist Allisha Gray, Arike Ogunbowale, Marina Mabrey and Texas’ own Charli Collier.

The Wings, however, will be without forward Satou Sabally and newly-acquired center Teaira McCowan, as they finish their season with teams overseas.

Despite two big pieces missing, the Wings finished their preseason games 2-0.

Last season, the Wings clinched a playoff spot, so repeat?

We hope so!

The Wings open their season against the Atlanta Dream Saturday at 7 p.m. CT, at the College Park Center in Arlington. There will be freebies and discounts throughout the evening, including free rally towels and dollar dogs!

Come rally with us!



Join us at Saturday's home opener for:

🔹 Free rally towels

🔹 Dollar dogs

🔹 A post-game chalk talk

🔹 Oh, and a basketball game too



🎟️: https://t.co/37DryhftpK pic.twitter.com/i1WXMgUN04 — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 4, 2022

Though the anticipation for the season is high, with a growing number of celebs, male athletes and fans showing support for women's sports – there's no bigger headline engulfing the league than Griner, who remains in Russia after being detained following her arrival at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17.

Griner's presence will also be felt even in her absence. The WNBA plans to honor Griner and keep her ongoing situation front and center with a floor decal that will feature her initials along with her number 42. It will appear on the home court of all 12 teams starting with Friday's season openers. The regular season ends Aug. 14.

Teams will play a record 36 games this year.