BULLARD LADY PANTHERS: Defending home field in honor of Megan Dobrinski

The Bullard Panther softball team has closed out their regular season undefeated at home. The senior class has never lost on Dobrinski field.

BULLARD, Texas — The Bullard Panthers softball team is once again headed to the playoffs, currently on a 19-game win streak, and looking to make another trip to the state tournament for the third straight time.

This post season will be a special one for the five seniors. Hadison Fults, Callie Bailey, Teagan Graul, Kylie Pate and Saelor Hunt all finished the regular season with a perfect 30-0 district record in their high school careers, beginning at the same time head coach Julie Murry took over the program.

"It's fun and it's a little emotional," Murry said. "These are my babies. This is the group that I started with. And I would say that they've just done a great job of providing leadership, just helping our team really bond throughout our season and really play for each other a whole lot.”

That's the most impressive stat in their record on Dobrinski field.

"To go undefeated on this field, it means it's so much more than just the number to us," senior catcher Fults expressed. "We're so happy that we could do it on this field and be with each other for it.“

The field was named in honor Megan Dobrinski, the former Bullard high school head softball coach who passed away after being diagnosed with cancer.

"We are able to play for someone and something," senior catcher Graul said. "We always have someone to play for. Every single game we have here, it's like we're not just playing for us. It's a WE thing. So it's not me it's, WE.”