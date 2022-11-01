After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel

Sanders, whose team plays Texas Southern University this Saturday, made the comments after the Migos rapper was shot and killed in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports.

Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.

"Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going, so that eliminates all y’all leaving that hotel cause it ain't happening until I give you further notice,” Sanders told the players at a team meeting Tuesday.

“I’m just sick and tired of the consistency of people, that are influential to you, are leaving us consistently — that’s our rappers," Sanders said.

He shared a clip of part of the emotional speech on Twitter where he urged his players to make changes in their lives.

“You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with. You cannot associate in the same realms that you associated with. You gon’ have to change if you expect change," Sanders said. "They can talk about you, they can mock you, they can ridicule you, they can cuss you out, they can call you whatever (they) want, but you're gonna have to separate sooner or later."

The Houston Police Department said TakeOff and Quavo, his uncle and fellow member of the rap trio, were at a private party at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley prior to the deadly shooting. No arrests have been made.