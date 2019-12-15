KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow blowers were the tool of choice.

Heavy snow fell before the game, and throughout the first half, in the AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Broncos weather? Not exactly. The hash marks and yard stripes were visible for a while thanks to the snow blowers and shovels, which allowed the bundled crowd and TV audience to see how easily Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes could move the ball against the Denver defense.

Mahomes threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to complete his first possession and directed three, long drives that resulted in Harrison Butker field goals and the Chiefs were up on the Broncos, 15-3 at halftime.

Broncos’ quarterback Drew Lock, a rookie from nearby Lee’s Summitt, was given difficult conditions for his homecoming.

Besides the steady snow, the temperature was in the low-20s. Lock wasn’t bad, completing 8 of 15 passes for 91 yards. He was sacked twice and the Broncos had a couple pre-snap penalties as there seemed to be communication issues early.

On fourth-and-1 near midfield late in the half, Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello came up with a nice call as Lock hit wide-open tight end Noah Fant for a 43 yard gain and first and goal at the 9.

The Broncos couldn’t throw it in there, though, and settled for a 32-yard Brandon McManus field goal.

Mahomes, meanwhile, only had trouble finishing goal-to-go situations. He was 15 of 20 for 210 yards and the touchdown to Hill despite the legitimate snowstorm.

On defense, Denver's secondary struggled with its footing, but it didn't break. Shelby Harris had two sacks and Von Miller had one to keep the Broncos in the game.

RELATED: LIVE COVERAGE | Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

RELATED: Despite cast and position change, Will Parks having best year with Denver defense

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports