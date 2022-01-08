Three more women reach settlements with Deshaun Watson, leaving only one case unsettled

Three of the remaining four women who had refused to settle their civil suits against the former Texans quarterback have now done so, attorney Tony Buzbee said.

HOUSTON — More than 16 months after the first woman came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by Deshaun Watson, the NFL finally announced his punishment Monday.

The former Texans quarterback, who now plays for the Cleveland Browns, has been suspended for six games, according to the Associated Press.

Attorney Tony Buzbee also announced Monday that all but one of the civil lawsuits filed against the former Texans quarterback have now been settled.

"After lengthy and intense negotiations, I can confirm that, late last night, our team resolved three of the four remaining civil cases with Deshaun Watson. We will continue to discuss the remaining case with Watson’s legal team, as appropriate," Buzbee said in a statement Monday.

The other 20 lawsuits against Watson were settled in June.

In July, Buzbee said all 30 women who made claims against Watson settled a separate lawsuit with the Houston Texans.

"We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021," the Texans said last month in a statement. "Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson's alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct."

The terms of the lawsuit settlements were kept confidential.

"This case started because one woman had the fortitude to step forward and make her voice heard. Her courage inspired many others with the same experience," Buzbee said about Ashley Solis, originally listed as Jane Doe No. 1. "None of this saga would have occurred without that one brave voice. One person can make a difference."

We've reached out to Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, for comment and are waiting to hear back.