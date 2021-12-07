SAY CHEESE: Dozens of East Texas high school football teams attend 'The Zone' photo shoot at Tyler High

TYLER, Texas — East Texas High School football season is literally just weeks away now, and one milestone that we know we're close is the annual "The Zone" football photo shoot put on by our newspaper partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Thirty-eight East Texas schools came out to the Rose City on Monday evening for the photo shoot in the brand new Tyler High School indoor facility.
Players and coaches from across the Piney Woods had the opportunity to chat before their respective camps as we are about to embark on yet another fantastic season of East Texas high school football.