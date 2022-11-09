Early National Signing Day at East Texas schools

Student athletes in East Texas signed their names to play on college-level sports teams.

TEXAS, USA — It's that time of year when student athletes from high schools and junior colleges in East Texas get the chance to commit and sign to collegiate athletics on National Signing Day.

This is a day where these students will sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play for different colleges.

CBS19 went all over East Texas to check out who signed on this special day.

Chapel Hill:

Shania Miller - Angelo State (Soccer)

Whitehouse:

Megan Cooley - Louisiana Tech (Volleyball)

Braden Bean - UT Dallas (Baseball)

Collin Mclemore - North Central Texas College (Baseball)

Cam Miller - LeTourneau University (Baseball)

Ethan Stone - UT Tyler (Baseball)

Luke Caussey - Arkansas Tech (Baseball)

Canton:

Ace Reese - University of Houston (Baseball)

Hawkins:

Trinity Hawkins - Tyler Junior College (Softball)

Bullard:

Garrett Nuckolls - Midwestern State (Basketball)

Callie Bailey - Texas Women’s University (Softball)

Hadi Fults - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Softball)

Teagan Graul - Butler CC (Softball)

Van:

Mikyla Bachert - Cameron University (Basketball)

Arp:

Colton Cross - Texas Tech University (Baseball)

Texas East Gymnastics:

Greenlee Gowin - Augustana University (Acrobatics and Tumbling)

Longview: