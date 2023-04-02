East Texas sees influence from historic growth of women's basketball

Three prominent women in the East Texas basketball community speak on how the growth of the game from the Final Four is creating a positive impact.

TYLER, Texas — The 2023 Women's Final Four was one for the ages. It set attendance record marks, with over 350,000 showing up loud and proud in Dallas. The championship game between Iowa and LSU netted 9.9 million viewers on ESPN.

LSU star Angel Reese set the record for most double doubles in one season. Iowa's Caitlyn Clark set the NCAA record for most points scored in a tournament, for both men and women.

Now, women's basketball is experiencing a historic growth, with popularity reaching all-time highs. Those who have been making waves in the game for a while are proud to see the well-deserved recognition finally arriving.

Courtney Pruitt was the first black female athletic director in Kilgore College history. Prior to that, she had a successful career as a player and a 16-year career as a coach.

While watching the tournament and seeing the hype around the Final Four this year, she knew the moment would be huge. It's big for her and what she's experienced her entire career in the game. But even more, it's huge for the younger female athletes who hope to be on the big stage one day too.

"To see Caitlyn Clark and Angel Reese battle it out to the entire game; it's similar to Lebron and Stephen Curry on the NBA level magnitude," Pruitt said. "Girls can envision themselves watching this and think that one day this could be me."

Meagan Leggett was one of the best to ever lace it up at Longview. The Lady Lobo compiled a 67-5 record during her time on the court, including 72 straight double doubles. Additionally, she received a full scholarship to the University of South Florida to continue her playing career.

Now, she's a rising star in the coaching world, taking over the helm at her alma mater. She's hoping to inspire the next generation of Lady Lobos and to see them be success. Having the viewership that the Final Four received is one way to help the inspiration.

"It's great for women's sports. Not just for college basketball but for women's sports in general. It's just exciting to see people fall in love with the game," Leggett said. "People are tuning in and seeing that these girls can really play. The skill level is incredible and it's so much fun to watch. And I think it will dwindle down to high school athletes."

Through the years, the National Championship winning Trenia Tillis Hoard has made her mark on the game. Hoard said the most important thing is to keep the spotlight on successful women and to continue to amplify the voices and the talents of all women in sports.