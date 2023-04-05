SIGNING DAY: Local TAPPS athletes sign to play sports on the next level

Seven athletes from All Saints and Grace Community schools took part in the May signing day.

TYLER, Texas — It was a big day Wednesday afternoon, as seven local athletes signed their official letter of intents to play at the next level.

All Saints Episcopal School had three multi-sport athletes excelling at their craft and going on to play in college.

Mill Walters will be playing football at Wheaton College in Illinois, Bryce Patrick will be playing basketball at Central Methodist University, and Jordan Hoover will be attending Luther College to continue his basketball career.

"I chose Luther College because I felt there was a family and a brotherhood that I felt I could see myself at for the next four years," Hoover said. "I think that's going to help propel myself in my academic career and help me get going in my life journey."

Across town at Grace Community School, head football coach Tim Russell proudly introduced four of his football players, who will all be moving on to play in college.

Caleb Wilson will be playing at East Texas Baptist University, Nick Stewart committed to New Mexico Military Institute, and Jamarion Johnson and Caden Lynch will be attending Centenary College of Louisiana.

Coach Russell emphasized how big of an achievement it is for the school to have so many successful athletes and individuals.