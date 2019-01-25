TYLER, Texas — With UT Tyler making the transition to NCAA Division 2, this could be the last year that all 3 East Texas ASC teams play each other.

On Thursday night, we had one of those regional rivalry games as ETBU made the trip down the road to play at UT Tyler.

The women's game was up first and this was a great game. The 15th ranked Tigers had their hands full with the Patriots. UT Tyler was able to hold a lead into the 4th quarter, but the Tigers got hot late and went on to win 72-64.

Right after that game, the ETBU and UT Tyler men's teams hit the court. This, too, was a close game for awhile. The Patriots were up by 1 at the half, but, much like the women's game, the Tigers had an answer late. They pulled away throughout the 2nd half and finished off the sweep, beating UT Tyler 88-78.

As for the 3rd East Texas ASC team, both LeTourneau squads were at the University of the Ozarks on Thursday night. And it was a tough night all around for the Yellowjackets. Their women's team lost 56-37 and the men's team followed that up with a tough 81-75 defeat.