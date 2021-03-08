x
WEEK 9: East Texas high school football scoreboard

Catch Under the Lights on CBS19 at 10:15 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. on The CW.

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 9 of the East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Lufkin 0 - Cleveland 8 (2Q)

North Mesquite 14 - Tyler Legacy 14 (2Q)

Tyler High 7 - Highland Park 14 (1Q)

Kilgore 7 - Henderson 13 (1Q)

Pine Tree 0 - Whitehouse 7 (2Q)

Howe 0 - Mineola 6 (1Q)

Bullard 0 - Van 7 (1Q)

Spring Hill 0 - Pleasant Grove 14 (1Q)

Gilmer 0 - Liberty-Eylau 0 (2Q)

Palestine 12 - Athens 7 (1Q)

Troup 0 - Grand Saline 7 (1Q)

Tatum 21 - Jefferson 0 (1Q)

Carthage 0 - Rusk 0 (1Q)

Gladewater 0 - White Oak 7 (1Q)

Arp 7 - Winona 0 (1Q)

West Rusk 14 - Harmony 6 (2Q)

