x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

WEEK 6: East Texas high school football scoreboard

Catch Under the Lights on CBS19 at 10:15 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. on The CW.

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 6 of the East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - FRIDAY, OCT. 1

Lufkin 14 - New Caney 17 (2Q)

Bullard 0 - Van Alstyne 17 (HALFTIME)

Van 0 - Liberty-Eylau 13 (2Q)

New Boston 7 - Gladewater 20 (2Q) 

Pleasant Grove 0 - Carthage 3 (1Q) 

Henderson 14 - Athens 7 (2Q) 

Mabank 13 - Palestine 9 (1Q) 

Harmony 14 - Grand Saline 0 (1Q) 

Winona 9 - Quitman 8 (1Q) 

Wylie East 0 - Longview 28 (1Q) 

Jacksonville 7 - Marshall 17 (2Q) 

Whitehouse 0 - Mt. Pleasant 7 (2Q) 

Chapel Hill 0 - Lindale 13 (2Q) 

Pine Tree 9 - Nacogdoches 6 (2Q) 

Jefferson 7 - White Oak 7 (1Q) 

Arp 8 - Troup 9 (1Q) 

Tyler Legacy 21 - Skyline 0 (1Q) 

    

Related Articles