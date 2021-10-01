WEEK 6: East Texas high school football scoreboard

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 6 of the East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.
SCORES - FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Lufkin 14 - New Caney 17 (2Q)
Bullard 0 - Van Alstyne 17 (HALFTIME)
Van 0 - Liberty-Eylau 13 (2Q)
New Boston 7 - Gladewater 20 (2Q)
Pleasant Grove 0 - Carthage 3 (1Q)
Henderson 14 - Athens 7 (2Q)
Mabank 13 - Palestine 9 (1Q)
Harmony 14 - Grand Saline 0 (1Q)
Winona 9 - Quitman 8 (1Q)
Wylie East 0 - Longview 28 (1Q)
Jacksonville 7 - Marshall 17 (2Q)
Whitehouse 0 - Mt. Pleasant 7 (2Q)
Chapel Hill 0 - Lindale 13 (2Q)
Pine Tree 9 - Nacogdoches 6 (2Q)
Jefferson 7 - White Oak 7 (1Q)
Arp 8 - Troup 9 (1Q)
Tyler Legacy 21 - Skyline 0 (1Q)