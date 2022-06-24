Pickleball professional growing the game in East Texas

It's the fastest growing sport in America. And Tyler could be the next pickleball hotspot.

TYLER, Texas — When Ivan Jakovljevic moved from Croatia to Tyler, he had no clue what pickleball was.

As a matter of fact, seven months ago he still hadn’t, let alone picked up a paddle. But now, he’s a pickleball professional currently ranked #19 in the entire region.

He said it only took one try playing the sport before he fell in love with the game.

“In the beginning, it was just fun for me,”Jakovljevic said. “But the more I played, the more I discovered that pickleball is real interesting.”

In only a short amount of time, he went from a beginner to playing in professional tournaments. He’s already participated in tournaments around the nation, including one in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He was also able to secure his first professional win, granting him the “golden ticket” to the Pickleball National Championship event in Indian Wells, California.

However, he’s staying humble and just trying to perfect his craft, while working to get better every morning at practice.

“In the future, I hope to try and compete with some of the best players in the world," Jakovljevic said. "I want to try and get to the podium, but I’ll take it step by step.”

But his mission doesn’t stop there. He’s trying to grow the game in Tyler, where the potential is huge.

Faulkner Park host pickleball open play on Sunday nights, where beginners, experts, and those just looking to have fun can get out and play some pickleball.

Faulkner Park will also host their first ever pickleball tournament in September. Whether you plan on participating or would just like to support, Jakovljevic urges all to come out and check it out.

Going forward, he also plans to teach pickleball. It’s currently the fastest growing sport in America, going from 4 million registered players in 2018 to 10 million in 2022.

He knows that all it takes is just giving pickleball a shot, and people will love it right away just like he did.