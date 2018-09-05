KILGORE - Kilgore College had 3 basketball players sign with 4-year programs. Region 14 MVP and JUCO All-American Jade Thurmon signed with Iowa State University. In addition the Lady Rangers lead shot blocker Tyra Cormier signed with the University of Tampa. While lead rebounder Alicia Mardis will join former Kilgore Lady Rangers star Lyrik Williams over at Arkansas Tech University. According to all three signees being able to move on and continue their careers at the next level is something they look forward to.

"To start off fresh in another state is just different than stating off in Texas it's a completely different place it's 13 hours from home but I'm definitely excited about it," says Cormier.

"Iowa State is a good program it's ran by a good coach it has a 100 percent graduation, I think it's a good point guard school so I think Coach Bill Fennelly can actually help me progress as an athlete and as a student as well," states Thurmon.

Trinity Valley also had a big-name player sign with a Division 1 team this week. Lady Cardinals star Mercedes Brooks will be playing at LSU next year. Brooks averaged 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this year and helped TVCC to the national championship game. This will be here 2nd stop at a division 1 school after spending her freshman year at Kansas State.

