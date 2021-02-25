East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of The Week: Lindale Eagles' Colton Taylor

Lindale currently owns a 22-5 record.

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale High School senior, Colton Taylor, highlights this week's East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of The Week.

Taylor recorded 24 points, six rebounds and three steals in the Eagles' 70-50 win over Gilmer Tuesday night.

"I do whatever I have to do to let my team succeed the best," Taylor said. "If that's me stepping up or if that's me letting someone else step up."

After dealing with an injury that sidelined him for three months, Taylor says it's given him a new perspective for the game.

"I didn't know if I was going to take the court again, and I had never really been hurt before. Then, I got hurt. It was terrible but I fought back," he said.

Lindale currently owns a 22-5 record.