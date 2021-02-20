East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of The Week: Tyler Legacy's Matt Wade

Tyler Legacy will look to face Garland Sachse on Tuesday at Wills Point.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Legacy Men's Basketball team has been on a mission this season: to leave their own mark in program history.

Led by a roster of only seniors, the Red Raiders have proven to be something special. In fact, Tyler Legacy recently claimed the district title. Something that hasn’t been done since 2006.

One player that has been crucial to the Red Raiders' success this season is senior forward and our East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week, Matt Wade.

“It's a great feeling because it's something that’s not been done around here in a long time. We’re all seniors. We wanted to go out this year with a winning season, so it just feels great.” Matt Wade said.