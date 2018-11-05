TYLER - East Texas is home to many good athletes. But often, people forget that some of these athletes are stars in the classroom as well.

On Thursday night, several of those athletes were honored at KTBB's 28th annual scholastic all-star banquet.

20 stars from around East Texas were honored. Click here to see the full list of honorees.

Greg Tepper, Mananging Editor of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, was the guest speaker at the banquet. And he told the athletes that they're doing the right thing and headed in the right direction.

Tepper says the advice he gives these all-stars is, "You guys have all the tools and you're obviously heading in the right direction, if you keep on that right path then the sky's the limit for you."

All of the honorees received scholarship money as part of the event.

