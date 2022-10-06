Local star soccer athletes get opportunity to represent as FCA All Stars

Select players from East Texas schools lace them up for one more game together.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Becoming an FCA All Star is a big accomplishment. For many star athletes in East Texas, their dreams became a reality when they were presented with this opportunity to commemorate their successful high school careers.

Breana Thompson put up all league numbers at Horn High School in Mesquite. Now, she gets to top it all off with something she previously only imagined.

"It's a big honor to me. Because for me, I'm doing the two things that I love: praising God and playing soccer. Two things I've grown up doing my whole life. So, it's truly an honor," Thompson said.

Thompson will continue her soccer career at the University of Texas at Austin.

Simon Cleofe was a two sport athlete at Bishop Gorman in Tyler, excelling at basketball and soccer. However, soccer is his true passion. It's also the one he gained recognition and earning him a spot on the FCA All Star squad.

He's staying local for his collegiate soccer career, committing to UT Tyler. He says the most exciting thing for him is having his friends and family attending his college games too.

"I will be continuing my education and playing career at the University of Texas at Tyler," Cleofe said. "Hopefully, people can come watch me because I'm local."

Not much compares to the honor and pride these athletes feel after being selected to this team. Bullard goalkeeper, Emily Clark says it's something she's worked so hard for. Now, seeing it come true is a blessing.