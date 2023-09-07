Former East Texas stars come home to host youth football camps

Longview's Broderick Washington and Henderson's Trestan Ebner spent their Saturday mentoring the future generation of athletes in their respective hometowns.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview football fans remember the name Broderick Washington. He was a standout lineman for the Lobos before making his way to the NFL, where he now plays on the defensive line for the Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to training camp beginning, he decided to make his way back to East Texas on Saturday morning for a special opportunity. Lobo Stadium was filled with kids of all ages, attending the Broderick Washington youth football camp! It provided an opportunity for the lineman to mentor the next generation of Lobo athletes, who were all beyond excited to meet the NFL player.

It was an exciting opportunity for Washington as well, giving him a chance to mentor the youth, since he was once in the same position on the very same field.

"It means a lot to come back to the city that poured so much into me when I was younger and growing up playing football here," Washington said. "It’s a blessing and I’m very happy that God put me in the position to do this. I’m very thankful and grateful.”

It wasn't the first Lobo youth camp hosted this summer. Just a few weeks ago, future Hall of Fame offensive lineman Trent Williams made his way back home to host his own youth camp.

It speaks volumes not just about the talent level in East Texas, but it really spotlights the talent specifically at Longview. Head coach John King has seen a ton of talent come through the program during his tenure, equating to the immense amount of success the Lobos have seen through the years too.

"There’s a reason we win so many games here in Longview, we got great players. They grow up, they have a physical toughness about them," said King. "They just have the knack for playing football and playing the right way. So, they have an opportunity to carry on their careers."

Over in Henderson, former standout running back Trestan Ebner hosted his own camp at Lions Stadium. Ebner made a name for himself at Henderson before playing for the Baylor Bears, and now making it to the NFL for the Chicago Bears.

Like Washington, he cherishes the opportunity to mentor the youth and future generation of athletes in his hometown.

"“This means everything to me, just being able to come back to my hometown and give back. I’m trying to give the kids an opportunity to do something that we never had and make a difference," said Ebner.

It's his third annual youth camp in Henderson, and he's already looking forward to the fourth annual. Ebner understands the hard work and sacrifice it takes to succeed at an NFL level. Out there at the youth camp, there could be another future NFL player. So, being able to show them the ropes and get them started off on the right foot now means everything to the running back.