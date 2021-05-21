CALLIN' BATON ROUGE: East Texas swimmer signs with LSU

HENDERSON, Texas — It was a momentous occasion Thursday afternoon at the East Texas Aquitics Center as Henderson High School senior Mark Eberhard signed his National Letter of Intent to swim at LSU.
Eberhard has been a State Qualifier and Finalist all four years of UIL 5A State Swimming all while maintaining a high academic average. He is a Senior at Henderson High School and is the only member of the Lions swim team with Coach Greg Gooding. He is a National Honor Society member, and drives into Tyler, sometimes twice a day, to swim with Tyler Metro under Head Coach Janet Taylor.
In his favorite race, the 100-meter breaststroke, he has been the District Champion and Regional Champion two times, and State Finalist for three years placing 9th, 4th, and 3rd respectively. He also has been District Champion and Regional Champion in the 200IM, and a State Finalist twice finishing 9th and 5th. Outside of UIL swimming, Mark actively competes in USA swimming where he holds Jr National Qualifying times and has had the opportunity to swim at high level meets and be a part of relays with other top Metro swimmers.
He has been coached by Janet Taylor for most of his swim career and credits her for being a great coach who has helped him reach his goals. He would also like to thank his parents, Michael and Lindsay, and family for all their help and support. In addition to swimming for the LSU Tiger Swim Team, he will continue to focus on his academics and major in Pre-Law studies.