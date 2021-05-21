CALLIN' BATON ROUGE: East Texas swimmer signs with LSU

Henderson Senior Mark Eberhard’s path to the SEC wasn’t an easy one, but he’s earned his way to swim for LSU.

HENDERSON, Texas — It was a momentous occasion Thursday afternoon at the East Texas Aquitics Center as Henderson High School senior Mark Eberhard signed his National Letter of Intent to swim at LSU.

Eberhard has been a State Qualifier and Finalist all four years of UIL 5A State Swimming all while maintaining a high academic average. He is a Senior at Henderson High School and is the only member of the Lions swim team with Coach Greg Gooding. He is a National Honor Society member, and drives into Tyler, sometimes twice a day, to swim with Tyler Metro under Head Coach Janet Taylor.

In his favorite race, the 100-meter breaststroke, he has been the District Champion and Regional Champion two times, and State Finalist for three years placing 9th, 4th, and 3rd respectively. He also has been District Champion and Regional Champion in the 200IM, and a State Finalist twice finishing 9th and 5th. Outside of UIL swimming, Mark actively competes in USA swimming where he holds Jr National Qualifying times and has had the opportunity to swim at high level meets and be a part of relays with other top Metro swimmers.