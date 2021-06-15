7-ON-7: East Texas teams gather in Lindale for league play

Eagle stadium was the site Monday evening for league 7-on-7 play.

LINDALE, Texas — We might still be a few months away from the clashing of pads, but as we wait for training camp here in the Piney Woods there’s still plenty of East Texas 7-on-7 action to quench our football thirst.

It was hot, humid, muggy Monday evening up at Eagle Stadium in Lindale, but the blazing East Texas sun couldn't keep four area high schools from competing Monday night.