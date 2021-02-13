East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of The Week: Tyler Legacy's Aaliyah Campbell

Aaliyah Campbell is CBS19's East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders are 24-3 on the season and are this year's 6A-10 district champions following a convincing win over Rockwall late last week.

The Lady Raiders have played phenomenally on both offense and defense this year, and that's thanks in large part to junior guard, Aaliyah Campbell.

Campbell is no stranger to this Tyler Legacy program, she was one of the team's star players as a sophomore a year ago, and she's only become more of a complete player with more experience.

She will lead Legacy into the postseason with their first game against 16-7 Wylie set for Saturday at 12 p.m. in Wills Point.