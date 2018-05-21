TYLER- The 6th annual ETSN/APEC football combine took place on Sunday afternoon, and it did not disappoint. The combine was hosted at the APEC facility in Tyler.

Over 60 athletes from Beast Texas took part in the combine. All athletes were separated by position, and took part in various drills and activities. The football players were hoping to impress coaches, scouts, and recruiters who were on hand.

"People sleep on East Texas," stated John Tyler running back Cameron Grant. "We don't get the attention that the Dallas and Houston area prospects get." Whitehouse wide receiver Cameron Cantrell added, "We can go to camps all summer, but this is the best competition I'll see. I just like being around the best East Texas guys."

Jefferson's Eric Gipson took home defensive MVP honors, while his teammate T.Q. Jackson was awarded Offensive MVP honors.

