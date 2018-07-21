TYLER - A group of East Texas basketball players have been competing against each other all summer. Athletes like former Stephen F. Austin star Dallas Cameron have had to face some stiff competition.

"People who love the game and put their all into the game come out here everyday so it's fun to be able to come out here play against them and compete you'll see guys from all different walks of life come in together and have fun together," says Cameron.

In addition to Cameron. All Saints alums Sean Phillips who is entering his sophomore year at St. Edwards and Wheaton College rising senior Aston Francis are both are looking to step their game up.

"It feels pretty good to be able to represent East Texas like this we're just out here having fun getting better everyone is in the off season right now some are in the Euro league out there some are still playing some are retired everyone is just trying to get better and have fun out here," explains Phillips.

"Just having guys like Sean and Jason Bush and guys like that who are representing for our area you know at a high level I think it speaks volumes to the caliber of coaches and caliber of coaches that we've got that are pushing guys to that next level and to succeed," states Francis.

While they're competing players like Tyler Junior College freshmen Jason Bush are taking the time to learn from each other.

"Dallas he plays overseas he teaches me and shows me the work ethic and Aston too shows me the work ethic and he's showing me the way to show so they both have that I'm trying to apply to my game," says Bush.

Even current East Texas College players look to players like Cameron for guidance.

"To see guys that are already at the college level and some guys that are past it like Dallas it gives us a since of where we need to be," says Francis.

Phillips agrees.

"There are a lot of mentors people who are getting to know other people through the games so being able to talk to them and get to know the East Texas basketball players a little bit better is awesome."

But in the end for Cameron, it's about competing.

"We come out here we compete we're not just coming out here and having all fun and games and being all nice to each other no we're going at each other we're going hard the ones in between the lines are our enemies but as soon as the game is over and the night is done we're all friends at the end of the day. We all no the deal we're all out here to compete, we're out here to get better and that's what everyone comes out here to do," explains Cameron.

